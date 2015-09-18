Ilya Miskov
Peppers

New Portfolio Sneak Peek

Ilya Miskov
Peppers
Ilya Miskov for Peppers
Hire Us
  • Save
New Portfolio Sneak Peek gold clean minimalist minimal white webdesign ux ui web portfolio
Download color palette

Hey guys!

Giving you a little sneak peek of what I am currently working on. This is gonna be a complete overhaul of my current website: iljamiskov.com

I decided to go for a clean, minimalistic and serious design look rather something heavy and immature I have right now. I'm working on the mobile version too, so stay tuned for updates, cause they're gonna come really soon.

Hope you like it.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Peppers
Peppers
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Peppers

View profile
    • Like