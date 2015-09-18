BRANDING-WEB DESIGN/ N.O.W.-Network for Offender Women

My first project on Dribbble!!!!!

Self-initiative project for the post-graduate thesis of a friend. The Network for Offender Women (N.O.W) is a within and between nations network that aims to improve services that assess and/or treat people with a combination of mental health problems and offending behaviour or criminal history, especially in low-and middle-income countries.

See the full project on https://www.behance.net/gallery/7196459/BRANDING-WEB-DESIGN-NOW-Network-for-Offender-Women

Featured on DesignIdeas.pics:

http://www.designideas.pics/n-o-w-by-marianna-pefani/

I'm all ears! :D