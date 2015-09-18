Pull up to refresh email

Ahoy, everyone! Check out my shot for Fight Procrastination Day Contest by @Creative Market. I adore unusual pull-to-refresh animations and wanted to try one. I came up with the idea to put it to the bottom when you check out a new email. Feel free to leave comments!

