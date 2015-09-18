Garrett DeRossett

#UNCOMFORTABLE

So proud that UNCOMFORTABLE, the new album by Andy Mineo, drops today. One of the biggest projects I've had the pleasure of touching to date, and so many folks put their whole selves into this.

AD/Design: @Alex Medina
Layout/Type/Design: @Garrett DeRossett
Texture God: @Danny Jones

