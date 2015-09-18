Meg Taylor
Notch Interactive

iOS Calendar

Meg Taylor
Notch Interactive
Meg Taylor for Notch Interactive
Hire Us
  • Save
iOS Calendar planner ux ui event notch calendar mobile flat application app iphone ios
Download color palette

Calendar screen for a greek life organizational tool we have been working on for the past few weeks. Props to @Dan Baker for all your help and hard work on this project!

Check out more of our work on Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Notch Interactive
Notch Interactive
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Notch Interactive

View profile
    • Like