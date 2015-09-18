Fraser Davidson
Dropbox Campus Cup 2

A shot from a fun little job we recently finished for the fine folks at Dropbox.

You can check out the Campus Cup at the link below:
https://www.dropbox.com/campuscup

And you can check out the video in full here:
http://www.cubstudio.com/dropbox-campus-cup

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
