Katerina Sonntagova

Printing paw paw pattern

Katerina Sonntagova
Katerina Sonntagova
  • Save
Printing paw paw pattern illustration pattern fruit paperprint
Download color palette

Happy colors - paw paw pattern. A project I have created for my Skillshare class 'Learn how to paper print''.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Katerina Sonntagova
Katerina Sonntagova

More by Katerina Sonntagova

View profile
    • Like