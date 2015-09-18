Emily Zalla

Birds. leaves linework icon illustration tree branch nest puffin owl bird
A detail from a new design for an 18x24" screenprint (metallic gold on white). A bit of whimsy to bring to City Flea in Washington Park tomorrow!

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
