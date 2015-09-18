Sarah Ferone

What does space taste like?

Sarah Ferone
Sarah Ferone
  • Save
What does space taste like? raspberries constellation food illustration space editorial illustration
Download color palette

A series of illustrations for Eater.com’s #futureweek. Julia Rubin approaches the big topic of space and finds there are parts of the universe that smell and taste distinctly like home.

Thanks to Sonia Chopra!

Read the article here!

http://www.eater.com/2015/9/17/9345507/space-taste

Sarah Ferone
Sarah Ferone

More by Sarah Ferone

View profile
    • Like