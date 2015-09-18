Lindsey Charles

C is for Charles

Lindsey Charles
Lindsey Charles
Hire Me
  • Save
C is for Charles invitation wedding invitation wedding design dropcap the letter c c stamp love wedding custom lettering lettering
Download color palette

Design for my wedding is starting to coming together—beginning with this stamp ♥

Lindsey Charles
Lindsey Charles
brand identity, type, illustration
Hire Me

More by Lindsey Charles

View profile
    • Like