Heptahedron (GIF)

Some things are better shown in gif form :)

These steel heptahedrons (7-sided shape) that I designed as part of the 7th Anniversary Set change in appearance depending on what angle you look at them. Was a fun challenge to shoot this loop gif to show off the unique shape.

Available here: http://ugmonk.com/7

Rebound of
Solid Steel Heptahedron
By Jeff Sheldon
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
