Caro Rodriguez

Zorro en lineas

Caro Rodriguez
Caro Rodriguez
  • Save
Zorro en lineas animal predator fox stripes lines pencil and watercolor cartoon drawing illustration
Download color palette

Illustration made with watercolors, fiber pencil. Retouched in pshotoshop and illustrator

Caro Rodriguez
Caro Rodriguez

More by Caro Rodriguez

View profile
    • Like