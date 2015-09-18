simon stratford

Balham To Brooklyn

simon stratford
simon stratford
  • Save
Balham To Brooklyn handwriting handwriting font free typeface font
Download color palette

Balham to Brooklyn a new cursive script font. I did this little animation to show how it looks. You can buy it on the Creative Market for $11.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
simon stratford
simon stratford

More by simon stratford

View profile
    • Like