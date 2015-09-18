Michael Thomson

How We Work

How We Work vector info graphic illustration
Another illustration from a series of vector line drawings which I'll be using on the web sight I'm designing for Haas Collective. The names represent the 3 partners who run the agency.

Our Model
By Michael Thomson
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
