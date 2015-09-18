Voov Studio

Island of Freedom - Sziget Festival (detail 2)

Island of Freedom - Sziget Festival (detail 2) island freedom sziget festival lettering hand drawn tattoo ribbon flag axe anchor
Detail of the tattoo style official t-shirt design for Sziget Festival, in collaboration with the Dorko fashion brand.

You can buy it here: http://dorko.hu/collab/sziget

More info about Sziget Festival: http://szigetfestival.com

Rebound of
Island of Freedom - Sziget Festival
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
