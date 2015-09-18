Agilie Team

T-shirt printing

T-shirt printing style clothing ui ux sketch android mobile ios iphone interface flat clean simple art animation t-shirt
Hey guys! We've decided to participate in the awesome Fight Procrastination Day Contest by @Creative Market. We need new corporate t-shirts and It’s our first try in T-shirt design. It's always been delayed due to urgent projects. Thanks to this contest we've finally made it! It’s not the final but at least a start.

Press "L" to inspire us! ;)

