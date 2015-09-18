Photography App (Onboarding + Login)

Sites like Unsplash and DeathToTheStockPhoto are really tapping in to a new trend; The growing need for high quality photos that feel natural and not staged (unlike most stock photos out there today). Based on that assumption I've made the begninning of a prototype for an app that allows users to upload their photos and use other users photo for free. Here's an idea for how the onboarding of such an app might look like. Made in atomic.io (big up). What do you think?