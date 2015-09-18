Sven Salmonsson

Photography App (Onboarding + Login)

Sven Salmonsson
Sven Salmonsson
Hire Me
  • Save
Photography App (Onboarding + Login) gif animations ux ui login signup app onboarding photography atomic
Download color palette

Sites like Unsplash and DeathToTheStockPhoto are really tapping in to a new trend; The growing need for high quality photos that feel natural and not staged (unlike most stock photos out there today). Based on that assumption I've made the begninning of a prototype for an app that allows users to upload their photos and use other users photo for free. Here's an idea for how the onboarding of such an app might look like. Made in atomic.io (big up). What do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Sven Salmonsson
Sven Salmonsson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Sven Salmonsson

View profile
    • Like