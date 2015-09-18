Halo UI/UX
Halo Lab ✨

No more distractions!

Halo UI/UX
Halo Lab ✨
Halo UI/UX for Halo Lab ✨
Hire Us
  • Save
No more distractions! goals task productivity timer concept animation interactions design ui xprocrastinationcontest
Download color palette

Let me tell you about my pain. Before August, I hadn’t posted any shots from November 5, 2014. FOR 9 MONTHS! And eventually I set a goal to post 4 shots in August. One of them should have been a concept that has nothing to do with commercial works.

And I posted only 3 from recent projects! No concept. I had the concept in my head but never had a chance to actually start it. Freaking procrastination took the goal from me.

Creative Market Playoff is a chance to finally finish my goal and make the 4th shot! I came up with a concept about all the distractions we have. And about the struggle with them.

Wish you all guys to fight all the distractions and to make your goals come true!

Cm dribbble contest final still 2x
Rebound of
Playoff! Fight Procrastination Day Contest
By Creative Market
Halo Lab ✨
Halo Lab ✨
Creating stars in the digital universe ✨ Got a project?
Hire Us

More by Halo Lab ✨

View profile
    • Like