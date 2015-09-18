No more distractions!

Let me tell you about my pain. Before August, I hadn’t posted any shots from November 5, 2014. FOR 9 MONTHS! And eventually I set a goal to post 4 shots in August. One of them should have been a concept that has nothing to do with commercial works.

And I posted only 3 from recent projects! No concept. I had the concept in my head but never had a chance to actually start it. Freaking procrastination took the goal from me.

Creative Market Playoff is a chance to finally finish my goal and make the 4th shot! I came up with a concept about all the distractions we have. And about the struggle with them.

Wish you all guys to fight all the distractions and to make your goals come true!