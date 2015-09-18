Justin Ellis

Magnum P.I. Ferrari 308 GTS

Justin Ellis
Justin Ellis
Hire Me
  • Save
Magnum P.I. Ferrari 308 GTS art line yellow sun vector red orange ferrari automobile car show tv
Download color palette

Starting up a new series featuring cars from film and TV and we begin with Magnum P.I. and his favorite ride, the Ferrari 308 GTS. Let me know what you think!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Justin Ellis
Justin Ellis
Born-Again Believer - Print / Logo / T-Shirt Designer
Hire Me

More by Justin Ellis

View profile
    • Like