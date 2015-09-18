Don Bailon

WIP 2

Don Bailon
Don Bailon
  • Save
WIP 2 movies ui design
Download color palette

Hi players,

I have been doing modifications on the first shot and this is the result.

Thanks!! :D

A25c10061baa38218c6d70209bdf8e5a
Rebound of
WIP
By Don Bailon
View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Don Bailon
Don Bailon

More by Don Bailon

View profile
    • Like