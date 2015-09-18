S8080

Don't be a sucker

Don't be a sucker comic strip comic halloween vampire illustration decc government
That time of year again and working on another Halloween campaign for DECC so we thought we'd share some of the work we produced for last years campaign for our debut shot. We'll share this years creative as soon as it's ready.

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
