Rui Sereno
Significa

Social Tech Labs

Rui Sereno
Significa
Rui Sereno for Significa
Hire Us
  • Save
Social Tech Labs icon blue mark hand brand branding tech social logo heart
Download color palette

A logo design for a company which activity relies on developing technology for social causes.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Significa
Significa
Think. Design. Develop. Launch. Repeat.

More by Significa

View profile
    • Like