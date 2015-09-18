Guardamar Restaurateur Association Logo Detail

In the depths of the Mediterranean sea, near Guardamar, we can find a special type of king prawn, striped like a tiger and tasty like none other of its kind. Further inland, bathed by the Segura river, the ñoras grow. Round red peppers which will become the most appreciated condiment of the area after roasting in the sun on the white sand of the dunes. Together or apart they are part of both traditional and avant-garde cuisine.

This image's design is based on the combination of these two sea and land elements as the main object, accompanied by the association text in capital letters.

http://markos-esther.com/