Guardamar Restaurateur Association Logo Detail

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In the depths of the Mediterranean sea, near Guardamar, we can find a special type of king prawn, striped like a tiger and tasty like none other of its kind. Further inland, bathed by the Segura river, the ñoras grow. Round red peppers which will become the most appreciated condiment of the area after roasting in the sun on the white sand of the dunes. Together or apart they are part of both traditional and avant-garde cuisine.
This image's design is based on the combination of these two sea and land elements as the main object, accompanied by the association text in capital letters.
http://markos-esther.com/