Free Set of Star Wars Avatars - R2-D2

Free Set of Star Wars Avatars - R2-D2 freebie free avatars star wars starwars vector psd design r2-d2
Another Shot of the Free set of Star Wars Character Avatars!!

In the downloadable file you can find the png’s, photoshop and illustrator files so you can use them as you want in your web or print projects. Feel free to use as you wish and as always share the love.

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
