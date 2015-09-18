Alex Tass, logo designer

Diva, fashion logo design

Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Diva, fashion logo design custom typography word mark logotype logo design logo apparel high class luxury shoes clothing fashion
Download color palette

Unused logo design proposal created for a new fashion brand focused on high class luxury shoes.

Do you find it difficult to read?

Visit my portfolio website www.alextass.com

Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
Hire Me

More by Alex Tass, logo designer

View profile
    • Like