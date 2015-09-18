Chris Gannon

SVG Bow and Arrow

Chris Gannon
Chris Gannon
Hire Me
  • Save
SVG Bow and Arrow morphsvg pull elastic flight string fire archery arrow bow animation gsap svg
Download color palette

Recorded from within the browser, this is one of several tests I've done using an alpha version of an exciting new SVG library coming to an internets near you soon!

The SVG CodePen is now here:
http://codepen.io/chrisgannon/details/epZyEK/

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Chris Gannon
Chris Gannon
Animator & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Chris Gannon

View profile
    • Like