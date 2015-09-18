Martin 'THE MAR2' Ivanov

A logo concept for a new real world escape room called - 'emergency escape'. The symbol incporporates a maze in the shape of the letter 'e'. Try solving it :) Comments are welcome! Thanks!

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
