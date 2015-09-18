Douglas Andres

Gloin

Douglas Andres
Douglas Andres
  • Save
Gloin flat design the hobbit gimli gloin
Download color palette

Flat icon of Gimli's father Gloin from The Hobbit.

Coming soon the others members of the Thorin's company.
Hope you like it.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Douglas Andres
Douglas Andres

More by Douglas Andres

View profile
    • Like