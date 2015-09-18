Liya Irin Creative

Shopping App Home Screen

Liya Irin Creative
Liya Irin Creative
  • Save
Shopping App Home Screen log in sign in green pink retail iphone app home screen welcome shopping
Download color palette

A home Screen of a Shopping App 'SHOPal' I am currently working on. This will be a platform where shoppers connect, chat, exchange fashion ideas and more.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Liya Irin Creative
Liya Irin Creative

More by Liya Irin Creative

View profile
    • Like