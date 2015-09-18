Adrian Bilan

this is logobotics - resistance is futile

Hello dribbble! This is logobotics. Lower your pencils and surrender your pixels. Resistance is futile. Ok...maybe you can keep your pixels.

A BIG thank you @Daniel Marina for the endless nighttime discussions on design, typography, life and of course CATS. Thank you @Önder Vincent Koç for the invite and for your continued support over the years. You guys have been a great inspiration.

Happy to be here.

