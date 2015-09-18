Behrad Mirafshar

Behrad Mirafshar
Behrad Mirafshar
Landing page gif pattern minimal fresh responsive web design identity landing page
The new BYEBUY landing page.

BYEBUY started with a simple question: Why do we need to own it to enjoy it? Why can‘t we use a product as long as we want it and send it back at any time?
Why purchase for a limited time?

To see it in real action, Go to => https://saybyebuy.com

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Behrad Mirafshar
Behrad Mirafshar
