Type Mac App Icon (Training)

editor wood paper bookmark letter text type icon app mac
Here is one of the versions of a Mac app icon I've been working on lately. It is for an app that allows you to annotate and edit articles you save in order to use them as an inspiration collection.

This was a training exercise and won't be used.

Have a wonderful day!

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
