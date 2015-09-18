Justas Galaburda

Discover best icons of the week!

Justas Galaburda
Justas Galaburda
  • Save
Discover best icons of the week! continent locations explore icon treasure rolled pin glass magnifying island map discover
Download color palette

I’ll be honest with you, guys—picking icons for this week’s collection was beyond difficult. There are so many incredible sets!

Check out best icons of the week at my blog:
Week in Review. 21 Best icon sets.

I believe that you will discover some incredible icon designers and awesome looking icon sets!

Get More Dribbble Followers!
Learn single most important thing you must do now if you want to grow your audience

Worth checking out:
Icon Utopia | Icon Shop | Pinterest | Instagram

Cf2bc85fc1b6dc9c367374d76416ddb9
Rebound of
Discover best icons of the week!
By Justas Galaburda
Justas Galaburda
Justas Galaburda

More by Justas Galaburda

View profile
    • Like