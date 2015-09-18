Wallace Chao
Doist

The construction of Todoist logo

Wallace Chao
Doist
Wallace Chao for Doist
  • Save
The construction of Todoist logo gird productivity todoist rebrand logo
Download color palette

This is how we construct the new logo of Todoist.

Vist our blog for more information:
https://blog.todoist.com/2015/09/16/todoist-new-logo-rebrand/

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Doist
Doist

More by Doist

View profile
    • Like