I Wish 30 Second Stop Motion Animation

To view the 30 second video, open this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OO0uJygbefQ
Bemmygail and Shizuko owned the video, if shared, please credit with names or website:
http://www.bemmygail.com
https://www.facebook.com/shizuko.ogihara
This is a simple stop motion project we had as students in IAFT (International Academy for Film and Television).
The story is about adventure and reaching your dreams no matter what. We hope we're able to entertain you with this short and simple 30-second video!
Materials used:
Colored papers
Printed illustrations in photo paper
Hand drawn illustrations
Clay
DSLR
Tripod
Raw photos
Softwares used:
Adobe After Effects CC
Adobe Premiere Pro CC
Protools 10
Garageband
Music is arranged by:
Abigail Zeke
A big thanks to IAFT facilities, and to all the mentors!
Like, follow, subscribe:
http://www.facebook.com/bemmygail
http://www.twitter.com/bemmygail
http://www.instagram.com/digitalartistbem
https://www.youtube.com/user/digitalartistbem
http://digitalartistbem.cgsociety.org