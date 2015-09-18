I Wish 30 Second Stop Motion Animation

To view the 30 second video, open this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OO0uJygbefQ

Bemmygail and Shizuko owned the video, if shared, please credit with names or website:

http://www.bemmygail.com

https://www.facebook.com/shizuko.ogihara

This is a simple stop motion project we had as students in IAFT (International Academy for Film and Television).

The story is about adventure and reaching your dreams no matter what. We hope we're able to entertain you with this short and simple 30-second video!

Materials used:

Colored papers

Printed illustrations in photo paper

Hand drawn illustrations

Clay

DSLR

Tripod

Raw photos

Softwares used:

Adobe After Effects CC

Adobe Premiere Pro CC

Protools 10

Garageband

Music is arranged by:

Abigail Zeke

A big thanks to IAFT facilities, and to all the mentors!

