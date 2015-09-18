The Little Pink Dragon Poster 3d Animation

To view the full movie, please visit this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DzFiZHeLQBI

This is my very first 3d animated short film created as a student in IAFT (International Academy of Film and Television).

The story is about a hungry little pink dragon named Pickle who's lost in the forest. Find out how she could get home and eat!

I want this story to be as simple as possible, because I want people to simply see the beauty of life in a thousand little things. I know it still needs a lot of improvements, but it's a start! I hope this simple story could bring lasting joy to everyone. :3

Softwares used:

Autodesk Maya 2015/2014

Adobe After Effects CC

Adobe Premiere Pro CC

Adobe Photoshop CC

Adobe Illustrator CC

Protools 10

Garageband

MBP 2014 13"

Special thanks to everyone that helped me!

God (All Glory belongs to Him, can't be who I am without Him)

Family - Mother and Father, and entire Clan (huge support and love :3 mwa mwahhh)

My sister Abigail Zeke for helping me with music!!!

My Brother Drew for being a huge inspiration!

Friends all over the world!

My funny, annoying but cute classmates :P

All my mentors! The past present and future :)

Sir Jonathan Tejano (Thanks for introducing me to 3d, such a new world)

Sir Philip Muana (So ready to answer my questions! Thanks sir!)

Sir John Milton Branton (Thanks for helping me refine my story, truly appreciated)

Sir James D'Lonsod (Sound is 50%of film indeed! Thank you sir!)

It's true indeed how joyful a man can be by doing what he loves!

