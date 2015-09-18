The Little Pink Dragon Poster 3d Animation

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
To view the full movie, please visit this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DzFiZHeLQBI
I own the video. If shared, please credit my name or website http://www.bemmygail.com
This is my very first 3d animated short film created as a student in IAFT (International Academy of Film and Television).
The story is about a hungry little pink dragon named Pickle who's lost in the forest. Find out how she could get home and eat!
I want this story to be as simple as possible, because I want people to simply see the beauty of life in a thousand little things. I know it still needs a lot of improvements, but it's a start! I hope this simple story could bring lasting joy to everyone. :3
Softwares used:
Autodesk Maya 2015/2014
Adobe After Effects CC
Adobe Premiere Pro CC
Adobe Photoshop CC
Adobe Illustrator CC
Protools 10
Garageband
MBP 2014 13"
Special thanks to everyone that helped me!
God (All Glory belongs to Him, can't be who I am without Him)
Family - Mother and Father, and entire Clan (huge support and love :3 mwa mwahhh)
My sister Abigail Zeke for helping me with music!!!
My Brother Drew for being a huge inspiration!
Friends all over the world!
My funny, annoying but cute classmates :P
All my mentors! The past present and future :)
Sir Jonathan Tejano (Thanks for introducing me to 3d, such a new world)
Sir Philip Muana (So ready to answer my questions! Thanks sir!)
Sir John Milton Branton (Thanks for helping me refine my story, truly appreciated)
Sir James D'Lonsod (Sound is 50%of film indeed! Thank you sir!)
It's true indeed how joyful a man can be by doing what he loves!
