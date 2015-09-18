Mihail Găbrian

Let's trade!

Mihail Găbrian
Mihail Găbrian
  • Save
Let's trade! flat business handing illustration plants trade farmer
Download color palette

Just another illustration I've been doing couple a days ago for some e-Learning platform. Farmer, trading his plants. :)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Mihail Găbrian
Mihail Găbrian

More by Mihail Găbrian

View profile
    • Like