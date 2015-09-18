Strahinja Todorović

BART.SPACE / Coming Soon

Strahinja Todorović
Strahinja Todorović
  • Save
BART.SPACE / Coming Soon branding motion motion graphics vector illustration loop gif animation
Download color palette

Little composite loop of a few smaller ones for the "coming soon" page of a project I recently worked on;
branding exploration + illustration + motion graphics, fun stuff
gonna be posting more shots in the next few weeks

Coming soon at http://bart.space/

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Strahinja Todorović
Strahinja Todorović

More by Strahinja Todorović

View profile
    • Like