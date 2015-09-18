Steven Miller

Taste of Auckland Website Design

Taste of Auckland Website Design
Having a great time helping the guys at Taste of Auckland with their new website. Can't wait to go try out all the yummy food this year!

View the project here: http://tasteofauckland.co.nz/

Best viewed at 1600px wide.

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
