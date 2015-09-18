Omnium

snimai.se

Omnium
Omnium
Hire Me
  • Save
snimai.se bulgaria tsanev platform photography camera identity branding logo snimai.se
Download color palette

Hi guys,
This is the finished logo for new Bulgarian photo community. Snimai.se in English means "Take a picture of yourself".

Do you need help with a project?

Email

Behance I Instagram I Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Omnium
Omnium
Helping brands build authenticity & clarity through design
Hire Me

More by Omnium

View profile
    • Like