YouTube Space Art Project

YouTube Space Art Project octane render low poly cinema4d octane music art youtube cute c4d 3d
Official artwork for YouTube Space. I made 3D illustrations for them. They will be on display at YouTube Space Tokyo, YouTube Space NY, London, LA....as well

https://www.behance.net/gallery/29564559/YouTube-Space-Art-Project

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
