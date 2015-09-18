Mario Jacome

I'm not there Yet... ee

Mario Jacome
Mario Jacome
Hire Me
  • Save
I'm not there Yet... ee yeti monster illustration
Download color palette

This marks the beginning of a very fun project. I'm still defining style, colors, etc. :)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Mario Jacome
Mario Jacome
I draw things 🖌, animate things 🎥, and design things 🖥.
Hire Me

More by Mario Jacome

View profile
    • Like