Website Update

Website Update
I have a few product design internship interviews coming up soon, so I am updating my website to include recent examples of my work! As I was working on adding this content, I got distracted by the design of my site and decided to make some tweaks based off some of the concepts I've learned in my typography and interactive design classes this semester.

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
