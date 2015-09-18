Chris Waind

NZSO Around the World

Chris Waind
Chris Waind
  • Save
NZSO Around the World vancouver chris waind new zealand print. photography graphic design
Download color palette

I shot this on a rather wonderful day in Wellington, NZ. I can remember on the way back we came across a tank belonging to Peter Jackson. Apparently he has a collection of them. Brilliant.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Chris Waind
Chris Waind

More by Chris Waind

View profile
    • Like