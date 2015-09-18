Malena Munford

A portamandeu of comfort + things for what started out as a collection of things that act as a personal security blanket. Over time it transformed into a blog where I post content that resonates as I'm reading. Although the logo is over a year old now, do give www.comforthings.tumblr.com a visit.

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
