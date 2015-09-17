Justin Ellis

Magnum P.I. Logo Redesign

Magnum P.I. Logo Redesign redesign typography beach orange show tv logo
Hey Fellow Dribbblers! Need your take on a logo redesign for Magnum P.I. (for a project that I'm debuting September 18. Which design looks the best and any changes you would suggest? I appreciate the input.

Posted on Sep 17, 2015
Born-Again Believer - Print / Logo / T-Shirt Designer
