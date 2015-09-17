Jay Caetano

No Pipeline For NH

Northeast Energy Direct natural gas pipeline (NED) and Kinder Morgan/Tennessee Gas Pipeline seek to build a dangerous, polluted, noisy gas pipeline in a town I call home. Have you ever seen the film GASLAND? http://nhpipelineawareness.org

Posted on Sep 17, 2015
