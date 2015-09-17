Vans Sk8 Hi

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Thanks for all of the feedback and responses to the Air Jordans! I never expected that many views and likes. I'm going to go ahead an post Day 26 early.
Shoes are really fun to make because I love looking at a real object and making a simple, icon-ish version of it. Jordan's are cool, but I wanted to make my personal favorite hi-top sneaker, the Sk8 Hi. #VansEveryday