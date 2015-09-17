Zach Hannibal

Vans Sk8 Hi

Vans Sk8 Hi shoe icon stitches laces kicks skate jordans sneakers shoes hi sk8 vans
Thanks for all of the feedback and responses to the Air Jordans! I never expected that many views and likes. I'm going to go ahead an post Day 26 early.

Shoes are really fun to make because I love looking at a real object and making a simple, icon-ish version of it. Jordan's are cool, but I wanted to make my personal favorite hi-top sneaker, the Sk8 Hi. #VansEveryday

Rebound of
Air Jordan 1
