Lettering animation

I spent a little time tonight messing around in after effects trying to animate this piece of lettering to look like it's being written. I brought the lettering in to after effects as a .psd file with with a transparent background; the lettering flattened to one layer.
I then pre-composed the lettering layer, created paths in the comp, and set the psd file to Alpha matte. I animated the paths with trim path, added easy ease and a motion blur.
Right now have all the paths in a layer, and one trim paths operator controlling all paths.
I know that its not really animating smoothly right now, does anyone have any advice? Maybe I can have greater control with fine tuning individual trim path operators for each path? Thanks!