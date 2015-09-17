Ray Mawst

Lettering animation

I spent a little time tonight messing around in after effects trying to animate this piece of lettering to look like it's being written. I brought the lettering in to after effects as a .psd file with with a transparent background; the lettering flattened to one layer.

I then pre-composed the lettering layer, created paths in the comp, and set the psd file to Alpha matte. I animated the paths with trim path, added easy ease and a motion blur.

Right now have all the paths in a layer, and one trim paths operator controlling all paths.

I know that its not really animating smoothly right now, does anyone have any advice? Maybe I can have greater control with fine tuning individual trim path operators for each path? Thanks!

