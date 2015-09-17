Carrie Scrufari

The Ology Type

The Ology Type lettering typography album art type
Some type I drew for the album cover for Sovereign Grace Music's newest kids' album.

Check out http://sovereigngracemusic.org for its upcoming release!

Posted on Sep 17, 2015
